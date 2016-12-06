Cotton O’Neil Neuro & Spine Center Now Open and Delivering Comprehensive Coordinated Spine Care

(Topeka, Kan., Dec. 5, 2016) —The Cotton O’Neil Neuro & Spine Center is now open and seeing patients on the first floor (main level) in the Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park building, located at 2660 S.W. Third St., north of Sixth and MacVicar.

Advanced, comprehensive spine care is now available at one convenient location. This new center includes five board-certified spine surgeons, a neurologist, specially trained advanced practice providers, physical therapy located on the same floor at Cotton O’Neil Physical, Occupational & Speech Therapy, and onsite digital X-ray, with space for future MRI imaging. Surgical suites are located in the lower level of the building at Stormont Vail Single Day Surgery.

A care manager at the Neuro & Spine Center will coordinate all aspects of a customized care plan with the patient and their primary care physician.

“Patients with neck and back pain are best served by comprehensive evidence-based protocols,” said Matthew Wills, M.D., medical director for the center.

The 10,000 square foot space offers beautiful views and has easy access from I-70. Parking and entrance for this service is on the west side of the building.

Talk to your primary care physician about a referral to this specialty center.

