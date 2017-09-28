CREATIONS OF HOPE GALLERY TO HOST EVENING OF ART AND MUSIC

Topeka, KS, September 28, 2017 — The Creations of Hope Gallery, located at 909 N. Kansas Avenue, will be hosting “Harmonizing Journeys: an evening of art and music” on Saturday, October 7 th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There is no cost for the event. For more information contact Cara Weeks, ATR, Valeo Expressive Therapies, 785-783-7558, or cweeks@valeotopeka.org .

This “Harmonizing Journeys” event is being hosted in celebration of Mental Illness Awareness Week and features two outstanding presenters who will engage participants in exploring the powers of art and music. Linda Kramer, Artist and Art Therapist will present an interactive journey through her exhibit entitled “My Art: My Voice.” Also presenting during the event is CharCarol Fisher, Musician and Music Therapist. CharCarol is a board certified music therapist who specializes in working with adolescents. She has presented at many national, regional and local conferences and serves on the board of the Kansas City Metro Music Therapists and the Mid-Western region of the American Music Therapy Association. CharCarol will lead an interactive drum circle and speak on her personal experience as a music therapist and how music has grounded her life path.

The Creations of Hope Gallery is a partnership of artists dedicated to the mission of mental health awareness and is sponsored by the Expressive Therapies program at Valeo Behavioral Health Care. Creations of Hope is supported in part by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, which received support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.