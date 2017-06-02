CULT FOOD – BRADLEY’S CORNER CAFÉ

By TRICIA PETERSON

IN THE HEART of the North Topeka Arts District lies one of the original restaurants in that area. Only open since 2005, Bradley’s Corner Café has quickly accumulated a cult-like following, and is especially known for its made-from-scratch pies.

Bradley Jennings got his start in the restaurant business at a young age and made a name for himself by owning restaurant spots around town before opening up the café in North Topeka.

He owned Brad’s Country Restaurant at SW 10th and Fairlawn for about 10 years. He also owned the Crow’s Nest at Lake Perry before losing everything when a flood ruined the building. After an eight-year break from the restaurant business, he decided to open Bradley’s Corner Café in NOTO, which wasn’t as nice of an area as it is today.

“When I first moved down here, I knew I could do it, but this area was really, really rough and there were shootings and stabbings and police cars down here constantly,” Jennings said. “When NOTO started moving in here, the neighborhood got cleaned up and you don’t see the police like you used to.”

Even though it was a rough start, Jennings says his former staff came to work with him at the café. He even saw a lot of his same customers coming in to eat once they heard of his new location. They didn’t seem to care about the neighborhood; they just wanted great food that B radley served.

“They knew what I wanted. I’d just walk in and they would bring my food out. I wouldn’t even have to say anything,” King said.

As a member of Bradley’s “cult” following, I find myself partial to his pies and his breakfast. He makes everything from scratch, including his puddings and crusts.

