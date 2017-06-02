CULT FOOD – TACO VILLA

Taco Villa is located on 21st Street off the corner of Fairlawn, nestled on the back corner of The Toy Store and within walking distance from Topeka West High School. It’s like a hidden gem. When you walk in, it takes a second for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. The smell of warm corn tortilla shells—my favorite part—welcomes you. When you get up to the counter you can see the heads of the cooks as they prepare the food, and there is always a cashier who greets you kindly. Gary is usually nearby, making sure the restaurant is running smoothly and talking to regulars, keeping their welcoming reputation alive.

“We have good food, good service, reasonable prices and it’s kind of a people place in here,” Stickley said. “We enjoy our customers, we know everybody. We know who you are, where you work and that just happens over the years. You just get to know so many people.”

Not everyone loves Taco Villa, but that’s part of its appeal. The fact that some people would almost die trying to convince you that this is the best place to eat in town is what gives it a cult following.

Everyone who loves Taco Villa will rave about its fried our shell that is topped with meat and cheese sauces. It’s a basic menu item, but because it has been made the same way for generations, the “ Thing” is almost like a drug people swear by.

