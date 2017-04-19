Cyclovia Topeka expanding to neighborhoods thanks to Neighborhood Improvement Associations

TOPEKA, Kansas — In partnership with four Topeka Neighborhood Improvement Associations, Visit Topeka is expanding the Cyclovia Topeka festival throughout the community.

Cyclovia is Spanish for “cycle way.” Cyclovia Topeka, the winner of a popular vote for a new Topeka festival, first was held in July 2016 as a weekend-long cycling and wellness event with open streets downtown. That weekend-long downtown event returns August 11-13, with neighborhood events in April, May, June and July.

“With the support of the Neighborhood Improvement Associations in Chesney Park, Crestview, East End and Oakland we’re excited to take this open streets concept directly to Topekans,” said Rosa Cavazos, director of tourism development at Visit Topeka. “We hope that residents and others seize the opportunity to meet their neighbors, walk with their kids and grandchildren outside and learn about bike safety, the trails and that cycling is accessible.”

Visit Topeka has secured bicycles that will be given away at each neighborhood event, in cooperation with the Lansing Correctional Facility bike repair program.

In addition to bike rides, each event will feature a small farmers market and special activities including the Bookmobile, food sales or other activities determined by each NIA group. Partners include Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Safe Streets, Kaw Valley Bike Club, Topeka Community Cycle Project, Topeka Metro Bikes, Kansa Department of Transportation, Topeka/Shawnee County Public Library and Heartland BMX.

“Each of these Cyclovia neighborhood events will reflect the neighborhood,” Cavazos explained. “Each will be a bit different.”

Each of the events is open to the public and cycling and active lifestyle enthusiasts are encouraged to attend to learn more about Topeka as well. Each neighborhood Cyclovia event will be from 1-4 p.m.

April 30 – Cyclovia Crestview

May 28 – Cyclovia Chesney Park

June 11 – Cyclovia Oakland

July 16 – Cyclovia East End

Aug. 11-13 – Cyclovia Topeka, beginning Friday evening and concluding with an extended bike ride Sunday morning.

More information, including neighborhood event maps, is available at www.VisitTopeka.com/Cyclovia.

As Topeka’s official destination marketing organization, Visit Topeka is dedicated to marketing the region as an exceptional destination for meetings, events, sports and leisure tourism, thereby enhancing the local economy. Visit Topeka is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit organization. Learn more atVisitTopeka.com.