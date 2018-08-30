Data Analytics Informs the Metro Bike Program

Since its inception, TMB data analysis has been performed by two to four student teams each semester at the Washburn School of Business. Student findings have been presented three times to TMB board members, continuing to inform the operations and evolution of the Metro Bike system in Topeka.

DATA ANALYSIS BY

WASHBURN BUSINESS

STUDENTS

To start this project, Karl Fundenberger, director of TMB, posed several key business questions:

When are the peak days of bike usage? How does weather affect usage? Do customers have a bike color/style preference? Can bike “hold” data be analyzed to determine placement for new bike racks? Can we determine the purpose of various rides? (i.e. determine characteristics to categorize rides as transportation versus recreation?)

The students performed analysis of one full year of ride data spanning April 2016 to the end of March 2017. Students used Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Access, and visualizations were later created using the data visualization tool Tableau and PowerBI.