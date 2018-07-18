Defining the “Skills Gap” in Kansas: A Survey Project

Please join the Kansas Chamber, the Governor’s Education Council and the Brandmeyer Center for Applied Economics at the University of Kansas School of Business for a discussion about the Kansas skilled workforce.
These public forums are a chance for you to learn about our survey-based research project to help better define the term “skills gap” — as it manifests itself in the Kansas business community.
Lunch will be provided.
Click here to register for one of the upcoming forums.
Wednesday, July 18th
11:30 am – 1 pm
Greater Wichita Partnership
UPDATED LOCATION:
Friday, July 20th
Noon – 1:30 pm
Peaslee Tech
Tuesday, July 24th
11:30 am – 1 pm
Hutchinson Community College
Can’t make it to a forum but would still like to participate in the survey?
Click here to complete the survey.