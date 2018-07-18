Defining the “Skills Gap” in Kansas: A Survey Project

Please join the Kansas Chamber, the Governor’s Education Council and the Brandmeyer Center for Applied Economics at the University of Kansas School of Business for a discussion about the Kansas skilled workforce.

These public forums are a chance for you to learn about our survey-based research project to help better define the term “skills gap” — as it manifests itself in the Kansas business community.

Lunch will be provided.

Click here to register for one of the upcoming forums.

Wednesday, July 18th

11:30 am – 1 pm

Greater Wichita Partnership

UPDATED LOCATION:

Friday, July 20th

Noon – 1:30 pm

Peaslee Tech

Tuesday, July 24th

11:30 am – 1 pm

Hutchinson Community College

Can’t make it to a forum but would still like to participate in the survey?