Desmond Henry, CFP®, named to InvestmentNews’ 2018 40 Under 40 List



InvestmentNews has recognized Desmond Henry as a 2018 40 Under 40 Honoree. Desmond Henry was chosen from a pool of almost 1,000 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors and other representatives of InvestmentNews, to make a list of 40 talented individuals.

“Financial planning is more than just a job for me – I live and breathe personal finance. I’m blessed that God has empowered me to pursue what I love, and I’m so thankful to Him that I’ve been able to have such an impact in the lives of my clients,” says Desmond Henry.

InvestmentNews’ 40 Under 40 project strives to award the young talent that is rarely recognized in the financial advice industry. By rewarding these honorees, InvestmentNews hopes to reveal the promising future for the industry.

“Winners were chosen based on their level of accomplishment, contribution to the financial advice industry and leadership,” explains Frederick P. Gabriel Jr., editor of InvestmentNews. “They are role models for other young individuals who are striving to make a difference.”

Desmond Henry, along with the others making the 5th annual 40 under 40 list, is highlighted in the June 18th issue of InvestmentNews and online at investmentnews.com.

To learn more about Desmond Henry and the 2018 winners, please visit http://www.investmentnews.com/section/40-under-40/2018.