Desmond Henry, CFP®, named to InvestmentNews’ 2018 40 Under 40 List

InvestmentNews has recognized Desmond Henry as a 2018 40 Under 40 Honoree. Desmond Henry was chosen from a pool of almost 1,000 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors and other representatives of InvestmentNews, to make a list of 40 talented individuals.

“Financial planning is more than just a job for me – I live and breathe personal finance. I’m blessed that God has empowered me to pursue what I love, and I’m so thankful to Him that I’ve been able to have such an impact in the lives of my clients,” says Desmond Henry.

InvestmentNews’ 40 Under 40 project strives to award the young talent that is rarely recognized in the financial advice industry. By rewarding these honorees, InvestmentNews hopes to reveal the promising future for the industry.

“Winners were chosen based on their level of accomplishment, contribution to the financial advice industry and leadership,” explains Frederick P. Gabriel Jr., editor of InvestmentNews. “They are role models for other young individuals who are striving to make a difference.”

Desmond Henry, along with the others making the 5th annual 40 under 40 list, is highlighted in the June 18th issue of InvestmentNews and online at investmentnews.com.

To learn more about Desmond Henry and the 2018 winners, please visit http://www.investmentnews.com/section/40-under-40/2018.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, our standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed us to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through a weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos and webcasts,

InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it.

The InvestmentNews headquarters are located in New York, with offices in Chicago and Washington D.C. InvestmentNews is part of Crain Communications, Inc.

About Afflora Financial Life Planning and Desmond Henry

Afflora Financial Life Planning provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 2016 by Topeka, KS, local, Desmond Henry, CFP®. Henry has been in the financial planning profession for 11 years serving clients local to Topeka and virtually around the country.

Afflora Financial Life Planning has a prominent presence in the Topeka community. Founder Desmond Henry, CFP®, serves on the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Washburn Rural High School Business Department’s Advisory Board, and plays an active role in his church – Topeka Bible Church.

To learn more about Afflora Financial Life Planning and Desmond Henry, CFP®, please visit https://www.affloraflp.com

Desmond Henry is an Investment Advisor Representative of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Afflora Financial Life Planning and Cambridge are not affiliated.