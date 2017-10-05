Don’t Have an Open Door Policy!

Most leaders say they have an open-door policy. But how many people want to wear out the path from where they work to your office?

Don’t just have an open-door policy and expect people to come running to your office to see you. Instead, go and see them where they work. When you get out and about, you are no longer on your turf; you are on theirs. And when that’s the case, the conversations tend to change. You learn something about them, and they learn something about you.

Accessibility is not just an open-door; it is open ears and open minds.

Be Physically Present.