GraceMed, Topeka’s new nonprofit community healthcare provider, is pleased to announce that Dr. Lance Jepson is now seeing pediatric patients at its two Topeka clinics. Dr. Jepson is Board Certified in general pediatrics. He graduated with honors from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in 2011.

“I am excited to be part of the GraceMed team in Topeka and look forward to enriching the health and well-being of the children in our community,” stated Dr. Jepson.

He is now accepting new and established pediatric patients at both the Capitol Family Clinic at 1615 SW 8th Avenue and the Highland Park Clinic at 2025 SE California. Dr. Jepson accepts KanCare/Medicaid, which includes Sunflower, Amerigroup and United HealthCare, as well as, private insurance and uninsured pediatric patients.