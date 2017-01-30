DTI Announces 2017’s Board of Directors and DTI Officers

Topeka, Kanas 1/31/2016 – Downtown Topeka, Incorporated is pleased to announce the 2017 Board officers and directors installed at the recent DTI Annual Meeting. The Board leadership plays a vital role in addressing policies that improve the quality of life and economic viability of downtown Topeka.
DTI 2017 Officers include:
Chair – Zach Snethen, HTK Architects
Past Chair – Rob Briman, Briman’s Leading Jewelers
Chair Elect – Michael Griffin, Azura Credit Union
Secretary/Treasurer – Lisa Stubbs, Security Benefit
The 2017 DTI Board of Directors include:
Debra Clayton, Clayton Financial Services, Inc.
Jeff Carson, Gizmo Pictures
William Beteta, Schendel Lawn & Landscape
Jim Rinner, Bartlett & West
Ryan Wenrich, Quizno’s
Ann Adams, Premier Real Estate
Mark Kossler, Fidelity Bank
Mike Morse, Kansas Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc.
Jim Ogle, Freedom Frontier
Scott Gales, Architect One, P.A
Derek Sharp, Supersonic Music
Chris Schultz, The Break Room/Field of Greens
Pat Tryon, Westar Energy
Jim Parrish, Parrish Hotel Corporation
John Federico, Federico Consulting
Seth Wagoner, Aim Strategies
Mark Burenheide, Capital City Bank
Garry Cushinberry, CoreFirst Bank & Trust
Marsha Oliver, Individual
President/CEO, Vince Frye expressed pleasure in the lineup, stating “The DTI board continues to play a valuable role in the changes that have taken place in downtown Topeka.”
Downtown Topeka, Incorporated is the downtown membership association encouraging the growth of business, governmental services and cultural entertainment in the heart of Topeka and Shawnee County, and the leading advocate on issues that affect the economic well-being of its members, downtown businesses and residents.