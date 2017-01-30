DTI Announces 2017’s Board of Directors and DTI Officers

Topeka, Kanas 1/31/2016 – Downtown Topeka, Incorporated is pleased to announce the 2017 Board officers and directors installed at the recent DTI Annual Meeting. The Board leadership plays a vital role in addressing policies that improve the quality of life and economic viability of downtown Topeka.

DTI 2017 Officers include:

Chair – Zach Snethen, HTK Architects

Past Chair – Rob Briman, Briman’s Leading Jewelers

Chair Elect – Michael Griffin, Azura Credit Union

Secretary/Treasurer – Lisa Stubbs, Security Benefit

The 2017 DTI Board of Directors include:

Debra Clayton, Clayton Financial Services, Inc.

Jeff Carson, Gizmo Pictures

William Beteta, Schendel Lawn & Landscape

Jim Rinner, Bartlett & West

Ryan Wenrich, Quizno’s

Ann Adams, Premier Real Estate

Mark Kossler, Fidelity Bank

Mike Morse, Kansas Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc.

Jim Ogle, Freedom Frontier

Scott Gales, Architect One, P.A

Derek Sharp, Supersonic Music

Chris Schultz, The Break Room/Field of Greens

Pat Tryon, Westar Energy

Jim Parrish, Parrish Hotel Corporation

John Federico, Federico Consulting

Seth Wagoner, Aim Strategies

Mark Burenheide, Capital City Bank

Garry Cushinberry, CoreFirst Bank & Trust

Marsha Oliver, Individual

President/CEO, Vince Frye expressed pleasure in the lineup, stating “The DTI board continues to play a valuable role in the changes that have taken place in downtown Topeka.”

Downtown Topeka, Incorporated is the downtown membership association encouraging the growth of business, governmental services and cultural entertainment in the heart of Topeka and Shawnee County, and the leading advocate on issues that affect the economic well-being of its members, downtown businesses and residents.