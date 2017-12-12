DTI Business After Hours Holiday Celebration Will Feature Unveiling of Downtown Arch Lights

Members and guest are invited to attend The Downtown Topeka, Inc. (DTI) Business After Hours Holiday Celebration scheduled Thursday, December 14th from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm. at Clayton Wealth Partners building, 720 S Kansas Ave.

The celebration will feature the unveiling of Downtown Arch Lights graciously donated by Westar Energy. Work to complete the project was executed by Falk Architects, SARIN Energy Solutions and Torgeson Electric Company.

The mid-block lighting utilizes high-quality RGB Strip Light series. This SARIN Energy product adopts the latest technology, replacing traditional lighting with energy-efficient LEDs. The RGB colors are changeable and will add unique character to Downtown Topeka.

The DTI Business After Hours will also conduct board elections, a Year-In-Review Presentation and enjoy a tour of the newly constructed Clayton Wealth Partners building.

Vince Frye, DTI President/CEO stated, “The DTI Business After Hours and End-of-Year Celebration is a tribute to the outstanding support of the board, our members, strong corporate partnerships and public and private investment. 2018 is positioned to be an amazing year for Downtown in support of Momentum 2022.”

Downtown Topeka, Inc. (DTI) is a membership organization encouraging the growth of business, governmental services and cultural entertainment in the heart of Topeka and Shawnee County, and to be the leading advocate on issues that affect the economic well-being of our members, downtown businesses and residents.