Dynamic Computer Solutions gives support to the JAAA Guardian Angel Fund

Mitch Miller, President of Dynamic Computer Solutions of Topeka, Inc. presents a check to Susan Harris, Executive Director of the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The $3000 of support benefits the Guardian Angel Fund. The mission of the JAAA is to enable seniors to age in place and to live in their homes as long as possible.

By becoming a Guardian Angel of JAAA Dynamic will help seniors who need dental cleanings, supplies or medical equipment they cannot afford, or provide respite care to a caregiver in need of a break. Any gift through Guardian Angel of JAAA will be used to support seniors and caregivers in Jefferson, Douglas, and Shawnee Counties and assist with unmet needs that are not provided by other funding sources.

For more information on the Guardian Angel Fund visit www.jhawkaaa.org/about-us/donate

