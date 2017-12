Dynamic Computer Solutions has an arrangement with a local retailer to purchase diapers at a reduced cost. Your cash or check donations will allow us to purchase more diapers for the same dollars, or bring donations of disposable diapers to:

Dynamic Computer Solutions located at 2214 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka KS.

Cash and Check donations payable to the Junior League of Topeka are accepted here as well – write diaper depot on the memo line.