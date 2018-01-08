E-Visits through MyChart Now Available at Stormont Vail Health

(Topeka, Kan., Jan. 8, 2018) ­– Collaborative care, close to home has become even more convenient for Stormont Vail Health and Cotton O’Neil patients with the introduction of E-Visits and online scheduling through MyChart.

MyChart is a tool patients use to review their medical history, request prescription refills, connect with their physician and now patients are able to both schedule appointments online and conduct E-Visits with a health care provider.

Appointments available for scheduling through MyChart include office visits, screening mammography, annual physicals, same-day appointments and well-child check-ups.

E-Visits have been available for the past year for Stormont Vail employees as a pilot program before rolling out to the community. Shelby Flower, PCT, is one employee who has participated in the E-Visits.

“With two infants at home, I have to prioritize my trips out,” said Flower. “I was able to get the care I needed without having to leave the comfort of my own home.”

E-Visits are a convenient option for patients who are having symptoms that do not necessarily indicate a need to visit a Cotton O’Neil Express Care location or the Emergency Department. E-Visits may address some of the following symptoms: diarrhea, rashes, sore throats, upper respiratory issues and urinary problems.

“I knew that the symptoms I was experiencing weren’t serious enough to require a hands-on evaluation,” said Flower. “It was quick, easy and allowed me to receive immediate help.”

Patients can schedule their E-Visit by accessing MyChart through a web browser at mychart.stormontvail.org and typically receive a response within one hour. There is a low, out-of-pocket cost of $45 for the visit, which is often less than the cost of a visit to Express Care. E-Visits are not recommended for life-threatening conditions including chest pain, severe shortness of breath, severe pain, dizziness or fainting. Please seek emergency help if you are experiencing any of those symptoms.

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has been serving the health care needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. It is comprised of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 400 providers, which includes over 250 physicians. Nearly 5,000 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and 10 regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by being a national leader in providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient integrated care through collaboration that results in a healthier community.