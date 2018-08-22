EARL KEMPER Accepts Award for 2018 Most Community Impact by an Individual, Global Award as well as PlanningCLUB Global Award

Hamilton Island, AUS –EARL KEMPER, of Topeka, Kansas won the 2018 Most Community Impact by an Individual, Global Award at the annual ActionCOACH Global Conference at the Hamilton Island Convention Center in Australia on August 10, 2018. This award signifies that his clients generated, as a result of his coaching, more revenue and created more jobs in their communities than any other businesses coached anywhere in the world.

Kemper also received the 2018 PlanningCLUB Award signifying that his firm has created more successful five-year business plans for their clients than any other firm in the ActionCOACH global organization.

ActionCOACH Founder and Chairman, Brad Sugars, presented the awards to Earl Kemper.

As an ActionCOACH, Earl Kemper takes the most pride in the success of his clients. As one of his clients said, “Earl has a much deeper approach. He’s able to get your entire staff involved, he’s able to help you on your personal attributes that contribute to your professional attributes, an he really ties it in well together. The coaching experience I have had from Earl is very impressive.” Anish Berry, Chief Marketing Officer, National Dental, Long Island, New York.