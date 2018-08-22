EARL KEMPER Accepts Award for 2018 Most Community Impact by an Individual, Global Award as well as PlanningCLUB Global Award

Hamilton Island, AUS –EARL KEMPER, of Topeka, Kansas won the 2018 Most Community Impact by an Individual, Global Award at the annual ActionCOACH Global Conference at the Hamilton Island Convention Center in Australia on August 10, 2018. This award signifies that his clients generated, as a result of his coaching, more revenue and created more jobs in their communities than any other businesses coached anywhere in the world.
Kemper also received the 2018 PlanningCLUB Award signifying that his firm has created more successful five-year business plans for their clients than any other firm in the ActionCOACH global organization.
ActionCOACH Founder and Chairman, Brad Sugars, presented the awards to Earl Kemper.
As an ActionCOACH, Earl Kemper takes the most pride in the success of his clients. As one of his clients said, “Earl has a much deeper approach. He’s able to get your entire staff involved, he’s able to help you on your personal attributes that contribute to your professional attributes, an he really ties it in well together. The coaching experience I have had from Earl is very impressive.” Anish Berry, Chief Marketing Officer, National Dental, Long Island, New York.
ActionCOACH, the world’s largest business coaching firm, was established and founded in Brisbane, Australia by Brad Sugars in 1993 when the concept of business coaching was still in its infancy. Since franchising the company in 1997, ActionCOACHhas helped business coaching become more mainstream and has grown the company presence in more than 70 countries. ActionCOACH specializes in coaching small to medium sized businesses as well as executives, and their teams. ActionCOACH maintains its growth and strategic alliances by continual development of cutting-edge innovative technology, proven business processes and systems to add value, satisfaction and additional income streams for its franchisees.