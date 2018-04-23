ELEVEN GRANTS KICK OFF 13TH YEAR AT WOMEN’S FUND LUNCHEON

“The Women’s Fund,” a donor-advised fund of the Topeka Community Foundation is hosting a luncheon where they will award $44,954.50 to 11 local organizations for programs directed at financial literacy for women and children, STEAM and mental health.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 25th at the Topeka Country Club– 2700 SW Buchanan Street. Before lunch is served (at noon) attendees will interact with last year’s grant recipients as they “showcase” how their grant dollars were used.

Organizations receiving grants for 2018 are:

Boys &Girls Club: Financial Literacy $ 1,750.00

Child Care Aware: Mental Health $ 5,830.00

Communities in Schools: STEAM $ 1,000.00

Family Service & Guidance: Mental Health $ 3,750.00

Girl Scouts of NE Kansas: STEAM $ 3,674.00

Heavenly Visions: STEAM $ 3,750.00

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center: STEAM $ 7,942.00

Kansas Children’s Service League: Mental Health $ 1,000.00

Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey: Mental Health $ 5,000.00

Mulvane Art Museum: STEAM $ 6,000.00

YWCA: STEAM $ 5,258.50

Organizations from throughout the community submitted grant proposals and after interviews with selected applicants, each member of The Women’s Fund was given an opportunity to vote on the grant applications.

“We are pleased to offer women an opportunity to participate in collective giving, and to participate in the process of investing in meaningful programs in our community,” said Fund Chairwoman Jana Barry.

As The Women’s Fund kicks off its 13th year with more than 300 members, more than a half million dollars has been contributed to date. One half of each contribution is used for grants, while the other half is held in endowment, ensuring the Fund impacts the community in perpetuity. The Women’s Fund will have awarded more than $390,000.00 in grants.

The mission of The Women’s Fund is to promote women’s leadership in philanthropy, increase charitable contributions and strengthen their value through collective giving, and encourage a new generation of philanthropists.