EMBD to Host 37th Annual Small Business Awards

TOPEKA, Kan., Feb. 14, 2017: GO Topeka’s Entrepreneurial and Minority Business Development and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce are seeking nominees for their Annual Small Business Awards. The event recognizes small businesses that have made significant contributions to the Topeka community through demonstrated excellence in the following categories:

Emerging Entrepreneur of Distinction – Successful business owner who has been in business one to two years.

– Successful business owner who has been in business one to two years. Non-Profit Award of Distinction – Must be legally formed as one of the following: 501(c)3, 501(c)4, 501(c)5, 501(c)6.

– Must be legally formed as one of the following: 501(c)3, 501(c)4, 501(c)5, 501(c)6. Minority and Women Owned Business of Distinction – A minority-owned business is a business that is at least 51% owned and operated by one of the following: Native American, Hispanic/Latino, African-American, Asian/Pacific Islander or Subcontinent Asian. A woman-owned business is a business that is at least 51% owned and operated by a female.

– A minority-owned business is a business that is at least 51% owned and operated by one of the following: Native American, Hispanic/Latino, African-American, Asian/Pacific Islander or Subcontinent Asian. A woman-owned business is a business that is at least 51% owned and operated by a female. Capital City Business of Distinction – An individual who owns 51% of a small business and is responsible for the principal operations of the small business.

– An individual who owns 51% of a small business and is responsible for the principal operations of the small business. Small Business Advocate – Provides technical assistance to small businesses, supports the development of entrepreneurs or raises the awareness about the importance of small businesses to the community.

Nomination forms and category descriptions are available online at GOTopeka.com/SBA or TopekaChamber.org/events/SBA and submissions will be received through March 10, 2017.

This year’s Small Business Awards Luncheon is set for Tuesday, May 9, at noon at the Maner Conference Center, Capitol Plaza Hotel. Kansas Department of Commerce’s Secretary Antonio Soave will deliver the keynote address.

“Recognizing small businesses at our annual Small Business Awards is just one more way to continue to promote that small business is big business for the Topeka community,” said Matt Pivarnik, president and CEO of GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce.

Last year’s winners were: