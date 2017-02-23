EMERGENCY SHELTER FOR VICTIMS WILL RECEIVE A MAKEOVER WITH SUPPORT FROM THE FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK

Topeka, KS – The YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, formerly the Battered Women Task Force, has been selected by the Federal Home Loan Bank’s (FHLBank Topeka) Community Affairs committee as a partnering organization for 2017 and 2018. FHLBank Topeka and staff will provide monetary and labor support to assist the YWCA to remodel the basement of the emergency shelter which houses those who have experienced domestic and sexual violence, stalking or human trafficking. The remodel plans are to expand a bedroom to enable the shelter to increase its capacity to serve individuals and families who are fleeing from abusive situations. The remodel plans also include an update to the children’s play area by installing drywall, adding new flooring, new paint and storage.

Michelle McCormick, program director of the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment says, “Being selected by the FHLB Community Affairs Committee as a partnering organization is life changing for us! When I informed the shelter staff that we were selected they had tears in their eyes because they know that this kind of support will help us to serve our community better. When I was first employed for the YWCA, I was the shelter children’s advocate and so this part of the shelter, the place where our smallest clients get to relax, play, and recover is very special to me. I can hardly wait for us to get started!”

For more than 15 years, FHLBank Topeka and its employees have collaborated with nonprofit housing and housing-related organizations in the Topeka community to provide substantial monetary support and manual labor assistance through its Community Affairs committee.

Troy McMaster, Chair of the FHLBank Community Affairs Committee says, “FHLBank Topeka is proud to support the efforts of the YWCA, the shelter and its dedicated staff. They play such an important role in our community, and it’s an honor to help in any way we can. We look forward to this two-year partnership.”

The YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment has provided vitally important services to victims of sexual and domestic violence for 40 years. Services offered include a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter, individual and group counseling, court advocacy, public education, and case management. The organization provides services to thousands of survivors each year, providing direct services to more than 2,000 survivors, taking over 2,100 hotline calls and sheltering around 200 women, men and children annually. For more information on how to help visit http://www.ywcaneks.org or www.facebook.com/CenterforSafetyandEmpowermentTopeka

If you or someone you know needs help please call the 24 hour crisis line 1-888-822-2983.