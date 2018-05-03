Envista and ARTSConnect Collaborate to Showcase Mural Inspiration Artwork

Envista Credit Union and ARTSConnect has announced their collaboration to showcase the artwork created by students across the community that inspired the Brown v. Board: Legacy & Vision Mural.

“The Brown v. Board Mural Project embodies our community and its ability to dream and achieve through its focus, artwork and people,” said Tara Dimick, senior vice president of business development of Envista. “We are honored to be a small part of showcasing the inspiration that holds keys to our past and hopes for our future, through the eyes of young people in Topeka.”

The Brown v. Board: Legacy & Vision Mural is based on local young students’ artwork from the Living the Dream art contest. Envista will exhibit the youths’ artwork in the NOTO Arts Center at 935 N. Kansas during the First Friday ArtWalk on May 4. The following week, the canvases will be transferred to the seven Topeka Envista locations, and will be on display alongside a model of the full mural throughout the summer.

“Our partnership with Envista is an important example of how we can work together to make our community stronger,” said Sarah Fizell, executive director of ARTSConnect. “A lot of artwork by young people is represented in the Brown v. Board Mural Project design and having an additional place to display these incredible works of art is an amazing collaboration. We look forward to seeing the delighted faces of our young artists as they see their work displayed in the Envista branches.”

Brown v. Board Mural Project

The Brown v. Board mural will explore themes of equality and justice through the eyes of young people in our community. Artist Michael Toombs will direct the painting of the 130′ x 30′ wall along with a team of artists and hundreds of members of the community.

ArtsConnect

ArtsConnect promotes the arts through building community connections and broadening the understanding of how the arts enhance our quality of life. ArtsConnect is dedicated to ensuring that the arts – in all forms – continue to be a critical part of a vibrant Topeka. They are dedicated to expanding the arts, connecting artists with their audiences, taking on new and innovative projects that support and promote the arts in Topeka and challenging our community leaders to stand in support. For more information visit artsconnecttopeka.org .

Envista Credit Union

Envista is a full service not-for-profit financial institution established in 1957 to provide members quality products and services to achieve their financial goals. Envista currently has more than $350 million in assets and serves more than 40,000 Kansans with offices in Topeka, Lawrence and Hutchinson. For more information call 785-228-0149 or visit envistacu.com.