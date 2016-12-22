Envista Credit Union Partners with Topeka Community Foundation to Offer Giving Cards

Envista Credit Union has committed $8000 to purchase 800 $10 giving cards in partnership with the Topeka Community Foundation. Each person that opens a virtual checking account at Envista will receive a $10 Envista Giving Card. The Envista Giving Card allows the member to give $10 to any nonprofit organization through an online portal.

“Envista is committed to giving back to the communities that we serve,” said Tara Dimick, Senior Vice President of Envista Credit Union. “The Envista Giving Card lets our members decide where that support should go.”

The donation program connected with the Envista Virtual Checking has provided $14,000 in contributions since 2014. The Envista Giving Card will streamline the process thanks to the partnership with the Topeka Community Foundation.

“Giving cards are a way to make giving convenient and serve as a great gift anytime of the year,” said Marsha Pope, President of Topeka Community Foundation. “We are excited to be a part of Envista’s giving program and their encouragement to share that giving with their members.”

Envista Credit Union is a full service financial institution established in 1957 to provide members quality products and services to achieve their financial goals. Envista currently has $324 million in assets and serves 38,000 Kansans with offices in Topeka, Lawrence and Hutchinson. For more information call 785-228-0149 or visit www.envistacu.com .

The mission of the Topeka Community Foundation is to connect donors with their interests and community needs, increase charitable giving in the community, provide leadership on key community issues and ensure stewardship and accountability for effective community investment of donor dollars.