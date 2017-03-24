Envista Names President’s Award for Excellence and Branch of the Year

Lacy Barnhart, branch manager of the Envista Credit Union, has received the President’s Award for Excellence. The President’s Award for Excellence recognizes the Envista employee that embodies the character, spirit and values of Envista. Barnhart’s leadership, professionalism, commitment and drive to exceed goals were instrumental for achieving this award.

In addition, Barnhart led her team at the Envista branch on 21st and Belle, Topeka, Kansas to earn the honor of 2016 Branch of the Year. The Branch of the Year Award recognizes the branch with the best overall performance in sales and service.

“Lacy makes each person’s financial wellbeing her priority and continually demonstrates a strong desire to exceed expectations,” said Ron Smeltzer, president and CEO of Envista. “She instills the same high standards that she holds for herself in her team to ensure that they provide excellent service and look for ways to help our members and customers achieve financial success.”

Envista Credit Union is a full service financial institution established in 1957 to provide members quality products and services to achieve their financial goals. Envista currently has more than $337 million in assets and serves more than 38,000 Kansans with offices in Topeka, Lawrence and Hutchinson. For more information call 785-228-0149 or visit www.envistacu.com.