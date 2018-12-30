Envista Rewards Checking Pays $158K

In late 2017 Envista Credit Union introduced Kasasa™ rewards checking account. Over the last year, Envista has paid out more than $158,000 to its rewards checking accountholders via cash back, dividends and ATM refunds.

“At Envista, we challenge convention and we do things differently – like paying you to use your debit card,” said Ron Smeltzer, President and CEO of Envista. “It’s our mission to help our members make their money work harder for them.”

Envista is a full service not-for-profit financial institution established in 1957 to provide members quality products and services to achieve their financial goals. Envista currently has more than $370 million in assets and serves more than 42,500 Kansans with offices in Topeka, Lawrence and Hutchinson.