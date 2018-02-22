Event Helps Advisors Excel Raise $522,000 for The Alzheimer’s Association

$522,000 was raised to expand patient and family services provided by The Alzheimer’s Association, the leading voluntary health organization
in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research, during a fundraiser hosted recently by Advisors
Excel, a national financial services firm based in Topeka, Kansas. The funds raised will
create the Advisors Excel Care and Support Fund.
“The Alzheimer’s Association appreciates the generous support of Advisors Excel and its
national network of financial professionals in the fight against Alzheimer’s,” said Donna
McCullough, Chief Development Officer, Alzheimer’s Association.” Advisors Excel’s
leadership will enable the Alzheimer’s Association to provide and enhance care and support
for those individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.”
The Advisors Excel Care and Support Fund has been created to support families dealing
with Alzheimer’s by helping to expand these vital services provided by the Alzheimer’s
Association, including:
• 24/7 Helpline – This free, nationwide helpline receives more than 300,000 calls
annually. Staffed by specialists and master’s-level clinicians, the helpline provides
support, information and referrals all day, every day.
• Support Groups – People with dementia, their families and caregivers can come
together at in-person support groups to share experiences and advice, and be
connected with a network of help in their community.
• Care Consultation – Through this service, families can receive a personal
assessment of their needs and discuss available resources and support. In addition,
information about legal and financial plans, end-of-life decisions and much more is
provided to assist in navigating the disease.
“Our team members at Advisor Excel share with the independent financial professionals we
work with a concern not only for the financial well-being of the retirees they serve, but also
for the overall health and quality of life for them and their families,” said Advisors Excel Co-
Founder Cody Foster. “We believe a vital part of planning for the future involves taking into
consideration any possible health care crisis, like Alzheimer’s, and devising a plan designed
to cover the potential costs associated with it. By forging an ongoing partnership with The
Alzheimer’s Association, we’re able to help make a tangible difference in an area that affects
so many of the families our financial professionals serve every day.”
Advisors Excel raised the funds in conjunction with more than 600 of the nation’s top
financial professionals who were attending a two-day training event in Orlando. The
company hosts the event each year and always includes an opportunity to raise money for a
worthy cause. To date, Advisors Excel and its affiliated independent financial professionals
have raised more than $2.5 million to help incredible charities and amazing organizations
around the country.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than five million Americans are currently
living with Alzheimer’s and by 2050, that number is projected to reach 16 million.
Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death, more than breast and prostate cancer
combined. While there is no known way to prevent, cure or even slow the disease, evidence
is strong that people can take steps to reduce their risk by making key lifestyle changes,
including participating in regular physical activity and maintaining good heart health.