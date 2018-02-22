Event Helps Advisors Excel Raise $522,000 for The Alzheimer’s Association

$522,000 was raised to expand patient and family services provided by The Alzheimer’s Association, the leading voluntary health organization

in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research, during a fundraiser hosted recently by Advisors

Excel, a national financial services firm based in Topeka, Kansas. The funds raised will

create the Advisors Excel Care and Support Fund.

“The Alzheimer’s Association appreciates the generous support of Advisors Excel and its

national network of financial professionals in the fight against Alzheimer’s,” said Donna

McCullough, Chief Development Officer, Alzheimer’s Association.” Advisors Excel’s

leadership will enable the Alzheimer’s Association to provide and enhance care and support

for those individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Advisors Excel Care and Support Fund has been created to support families dealing

with Alzheimer’s by helping to expand these vital services provided by the Alzheimer’s

Association, including:

• 24/7 Helpline – This free, nationwide helpline receives more than 300,000 calls

annually. Staffed by specialists and master’s-level clinicians, the helpline provides

support, information and referrals all day, every day.

• Support Groups – People with dementia, their families and caregivers can come

together at in-person support groups to share experiences and advice, and be

connected with a network of help in their community.

• Care Consultation – Through this service, families can receive a personal

assessment of their needs and discuss available resources and support. In addition,

information about legal and financial plans, end-of-life decisions and much more is

provided to assist in navigating the disease.

“Our team members at Advisor Excel share with the independent financial professionals we

work with a concern not only for the financial well-being of the retirees they serve, but also

for the overall health and quality of life for them and their families,” said Advisors Excel Co-

Founder Cody Foster. “We believe a vital part of planning for the future involves taking into

consideration any possible health care crisis, like Alzheimer’s, and devising a plan designed

to cover the potential costs associated with it. By forging an ongoing partnership with The

Alzheimer’s Association, we’re able to help make a tangible difference in an area that affects

so many of the families our financial professionals serve every day.”

Advisors Excel raised the funds in conjunction with more than 600 of the nation’s top

financial professionals who were attending a two-day training event in Orlando. The

company hosts the event each year and always includes an opportunity to raise money for a

worthy cause. To date, Advisors Excel and its affiliated independent financial professionals

have raised more than $2.5 million to help incredible charities and amazing organizations

around the country.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than five million Americans are currently

living with Alzheimer’s and by 2050, that number is projected to reach 16 million.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death, more than breast and prostate cancer

combined. While there is no known way to prevent, cure or even slow the disease, evidence

is strong that people can take steps to reduce their risk by making key lifestyle changes,

including participating in regular physical activity and maintaining good heart health.