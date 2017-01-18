Expedia names Lake Shawnee Best Place to Visit in Kansas

TOPEKA, KAN. – The travel website Expedia has named Lake Shawnee the Best Place to Visit in Kansas. In an online article on “The best thing to do in every state,” the site writes of Lake Shawnee: “With babbling brooks, boating, swimming, and more, Lake Shawnee is an outdoor destination for the whole family. The Huff ‘n Puff Balloon Rally takes place there every September and fills the sky with a rainbow of colors.”

Lake Shawnee Park includes the 9.5-acre Ted Ensley Gardens, an arboretum and nature area, the state-of-the-art Bettis Family Sports Complex and one of the area’s best golf courses. The 416-acre lake offers fishing, boating, skiing, sailing, a marina, campground, tennis and sand volleyball courts, a campground, shelter houses and playgrounds. It plays host to festivals including the Spirit of Kansas, Huff ‘n Puff Balloon Rally, Tulip Time and Tulip Time Festival at the Lake.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation Director John Knight received notice of the recognition via email this afternoon.

