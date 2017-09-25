(Topeka, Kan., Sept. 25, 2017) ¬– Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Bhavika Patel, M.D., has joined our medical team and will practice as a family medicine physician. Her practice will be located at Cotton O’Neil Garfield, 901 S.W. Garfield, in Topeka.

Improving the health of her patients and the overall health care system drives Dr. Patel’s passion for her work.

“My father taught me to always leave things better than I found them,” Dr. Patel said. “I strive to do that with the health care industry, and I love to help my patients reach their potential by keeping them healthy and out in the world, doing what they love.”

Dr. Patel received her medical degree at the American University of Antigua, Coolidge, Antigua, in 2013. She completed a family medicine residency at University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 2016. She is currently pursuing a master’s in healthcare delivery science at Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire.

Dr. Patel builds on the strength of her clients, helps them work on their weaknesses and strives to create a support network to help her patients reach their health goals.

She enjoys the arts and being outdoors. She loves music and wants to learn how to play the bass guitar. She has an eclectic taste, but draws the line at horror movies.

Dr. Patel is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (785) 354-9591.

