Farm Bureau Financial Services Named as Top Performer In Insurance Industry on Ward’s 50® List

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (July 17, 2018) – Today, Ward Group announced that Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company have been named to the 2018 Ward’s 50® group of top performing companies. Together, the companies go to market as Farm Bureau Financial Services. It is one of nine organizations with affiliated companies named to both the Property-Casualty Ward’s 50® and Life-Health Ward’s 50® lists this year.

This marks the 19th time that Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company has been named to the Life-Health Ward’s 50® list and the fourth year in a row that Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company has been honored to the Property-Casualty Ward’s 50® list.

“We’re pleased that out of 3,000 insurance companies, our outstanding financial results continue to be recognized by the Ward Group,” said Chief Executive Officer James P. Brannen. “We focus on protecting the livelihoods and futures of the people in the communities we serve. We are able to accomplish this because of our commitment to financial strength and the hard work of our employees and Farm Bureau Financial Services agents.”

Annually, Ward Group analyzes nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies and more than 700 life-health insurance companies in the United States and identifies the top performers in each segment. The Ward’s 50 are selected for achieving outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency and performance over a five-year period.

