Finalists announced for the 37th Annual Small Business Awards

Topeka, KS, April 12, 2017– The 37th Annual Small Business Awards luncheon will be held on Tuesday, May 9, from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, Maner Conference Center, 17th and Western.

Hosted annually by GO Topeka’s Entrepreneurial and Minority Business Development and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, the nominees are judged on aspects such as business growth and creativity and their contributions to the community-at-large. Tickets or tables are available by calling 785.231.6000 or visiting Gotopeka.com/events.

Finalists in each of the five categories have been named for the 2017 Small Business Awards. The winners will be announced at the Small Business Awards luncheon. Finalists include:

Capital City Business of Distinction

Envista Credit Union

3626 SW Wanamaker Rd.

Ron Smeltzer

HME, Inc – Haas Metal Engineering

2828 NW Button Rd.

Jon Haas

Sprout Communications, LLC

728 S. Kansas Ave.

Caleb Asher

Minority & Women Business of Distinction

Finding my Way Books

3512 SW Huntoon St.

Jo Mach

Oasis Family Medicine Assoc., LLC

2850 SW Mission Woods Dr., Suite 103

Holly Cob & Jennifer Harader

Prairie Glass Studio

110 SE 8th Ave.

Kymm Ledbetter

Non-Profit Award of Distinction

Boys & Girls Club of Topeka

550 SE 27th St.

Dawn McWilliams

Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc.

600 N. Kansas Ave.

Barry Feaker

YWCA NE Kansas

225 W. 12th St.

Kathleen Marker

Small Business Advocate Award

Create/Uplift, LLC

712 S. Kansas Ave.

Tobias Harvey & Marcy Gonzalez

Serendipity, Pinkadilly & NOTO Burrito

824 N. Kansas Ave.,

Jenny Torrence

TK Business Magazine

tkmagazine.com

Tara & Braden Dimick

Emerging Entrepreneur Award

Crescent Foundry LLC, dba The Foundry

400 SW 33rd St.

Troy & Kimberlee Pittz

Norsemen Brewing Company

830 N. Kansas Ave.

Jared Rudy

Shana Cake LLC

435 S. Kansas Ave.

Kelly Dempewolf

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Glenda Washington at 785.234.2644 or gwashington@gotopeka.com.