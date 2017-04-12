Finalists announced for the 37th Annual Small Business Awards

Topeka, KS, April 12, 2017– The 37th Annual Small Business Awards luncheon will be held on Tuesday, May 9, from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, Maner Conference Center, 17th and Western.
Hosted annually by GO Topeka’s Entrepreneurial and Minority Business Development and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, the nominees are judged on aspects such as business growth and creativity and their contributions to the community-at-large. Tickets or tables are available by calling 785.231.6000 or visiting Gotopeka.com/events.
Finalists in each of the five categories have been named for the 2017 Small Business Awards. The winners will be announced at the Small Business Awards luncheon. Finalists include:
Capital City Business of Distinction
Envista Credit Union
3626 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Ron Smeltzer
HME, Inc – Haas Metal Engineering
2828 NW Button Rd.
Jon Haas
Sprout Communications, LLC
728 S. Kansas Ave.
Caleb Asher
Minority & Women Business of Distinction
Finding my Way Books
3512 SW Huntoon St.
Jo Mach
Oasis Family Medicine Assoc., LLC
2850 SW Mission Woods Dr., Suite 103
Holly Cob & Jennifer Harader
Prairie Glass Studio
110 SE 8th Ave.
Kymm Ledbetter
Non-Profit Award of Distinction
Boys & Girls Club of Topeka
550 SE 27th St.
Dawn McWilliams
Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc.
600 N. Kansas Ave.
Barry Feaker
YWCA NE Kansas
225 W. 12th St.
Kathleen Marker
Small Business Advocate Award
Create/Uplift, LLC
712 S. Kansas Ave.
Tobias Harvey & Marcy Gonzalez
Serendipity, Pinkadilly & NOTO Burrito
824 N. Kansas Ave.,
Jenny Torrence
TK Business Magazine
tkmagazine.com
Tara & Braden Dimick
Emerging Entrepreneur Award
Crescent Foundry LLC, dba The Foundry
400 SW 33rd St.
Troy & Kimberlee Pittz
Norsemen Brewing Company
830 N. Kansas Ave.
Jared Rudy
Shana Cake LLC
435 S. Kansas Ave.
Kelly Dempewolf
# # #
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Glenda Washington at 785.234.2644 or gwashington@gotopeka.com.