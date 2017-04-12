Finalists announced for the 37th Annual Small Business Awards

April 12, 2017 - News Releases

Topeka, KS, April 12, 2017– The 37th Annual Small Business Awards luncheon will be held on Tuesday, May 9, from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, Maner Conference Center, 17th and Western.

Hosted annually by GO Topeka’s Entrepreneurial and Minority Business Development and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, the nominees are judged on aspects such as business growth and creativity and their contributions to the community-at-large. Tickets or tables are available by calling 785.231.6000 or visiting Gotopeka.com/events.

Finalists in each of the five categories have been named for the 2017 Small Business Awards. The winners will be announced at the Small Business Awards luncheon. Finalists include:

Capital City Business of Distinction

Envista Credit Union
3626 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Ron Smeltzer

HME, Inc – Haas Metal Engineering
2828 NW Button Rd.
Jon Haas

Sprout Communications, LLC
728 S. Kansas Ave.
Caleb Asher

 

Minority & Women Business of Distinction

Finding my Way Books
3512 SW Huntoon St.
Jo Mach

Oasis Family Medicine Assoc., LLC
2850 SW Mission Woods Dr., Suite 103
Holly Cob & Jennifer Harader

Prairie Glass Studio
110 SE 8th Ave.
Kymm Ledbetter

 

Non-Profit Award of Distinction

Boys & Girls Club of Topeka
550 SE 27th St.
Dawn McWilliams

Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc.
600 N. Kansas Ave.
Barry Feaker

YWCA NE Kansas
225 W. 12th St.
Kathleen Marker

 

Small Business Advocate Award

Create/Uplift, LLC
712 S. Kansas Ave.
Tobias Harvey & Marcy Gonzalez

Serendipity, Pinkadilly & NOTO Burrito
824 N. Kansas Ave.,
Jenny Torrence

TK Business Magazine
tkmagazine.com
Tara & Braden Dimick

 

Emerging Entrepreneur Award

Crescent Foundry LLC, dba The Foundry
400 SW 33rd St.
Troy & Kimberlee Pittz

 

Norsemen Brewing Company
830 N. Kansas Ave.
Jared Rudy

 

Shana Cake LLC
435 S. Kansas Ave.
Kelly Dempewolf

 

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Glenda Washington at 785.234.2644 or gwashington@gotopeka.com.