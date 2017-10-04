FOUNDATION SUPPORTS NURSING EDUCATION

(Topeka, Kan., October 4, 2017) – The Stormont Vail Foundation was pleased to fund nursing scholarships totaling $81,350 for 93 students at the Baker University School of Nursing, Stormont Vail Campus, for the Fall 2017 semester. Congratulations to the following nursing students who were awarded scholarship assistance.

Avis Van Lew Nursing Scholarship

Aidan Allen, Soldier, KS

Cassandra Long, Harrisonville, MO

Blanche Bryden Nursing Scholarship

Jordyn Beck, Topeka, KS

Laura Gonzales, Topeka, KS

Caring Hearts Nursing Scholarship

Katherine Kelly, Lawrence, KS

Carol Perry-Lumb Nursing Scholarship

Chelsea Peuser, Bucyrus, KS

Corey True, Beloit, KS

Carson Family Nursing Scholarship

Katherine Kelly, Lawrence, KS

Caitlin Shields, Oberlin, KS

Christ’s Wolff Nursing Scholarship

Jessica Abendroth, Carbondale, KS

Aiyat Abuanga, Kansas City, KS

Cody Barger, Hoyt, KS

Ryan Debus, Meriden, KS

Taylor Dunagan, Tucson, AZ

Abbigail Eisenhut, Topeka, KS

Baleigh Haag, Wichita, KS

Helen Hawkins, Lawrence, KS

Morgan Hofmeister, Overland Park, KS

Christ’s Wolff Nursing Scholarship (cont.)

Katelynn Hoobler, Horton, KS

Allissa Houchin, Gypsum, KS

Alyssa Hurla, Paxico, KS

Lakisha Irwin, Raytown, MO

Taylor Knoth, Salina, KS

Amanda Lasswell, St. Marys, KS

Megan Lee, Topeka, KS

Krysten Lile-Brown, Lawrence, KS

Cambry Lynch, Lawrence, KS

Chelsey Mann, St. Joseph, MO

Kaitlin McAlister, Perry, KS

Tanner Mihesuah, Flagstaff, AZ

Jamesha Murry, Lawrence, KS

Breanna Nutt, Dennis, KS

Riley Obetz, Overland Park, KS

Dylan Price, Wellsville, KS

Heidi Prockish, Westmoreland, KS

Cheyenne Ratner, Topeka, KS

Erica Ray, Topeka, KS

Katie Ridgeway, Topeka, KS

Natalie Romo, Overland Park, KS

Jacey Rottinghaus, Seneca, KS

Andrea Schmeissner, Valley Falls, KS

Grace Sexton, Abilene, KS

Whitney Silkey, Tecumseh, KS

Bailey Snyder, Manhattan, KS

Hailey Stapleton, Topeka, KS

Erinn Steere, Topeka, KS

Jodi Stegman-Mullins, Topeka, KS

Taylor Stoever, Wimberley, TX

Ruth Story, Lawrence, KS

Susan Stromgren, Scranton, KS

Jeris Thomas, Topeka, KS

Molly Thomas, Lawrence, KS

Haley Thompson, Rogers, AR

Tori Tomlinson, Osage City, KS

Lisa Tran, Wichita, KS

Corey True, Beloit, KS

Samantha Twenhafel, Nortonville, KS

Brianna Vann, Valley Center, KS

Rose Wahlmeier, Burlington, KS

Sydney Wedel, Minneapolis, KS

Chase Winter, Augusta, KS

Conkling-Hussey Nursing Scholarship

Darby Soloman, Englewood, CO

Raymond Whitaker, Perry, KS

Cotton O’Neil Clinic 20th Anniversary Nursing Scholarship

Darby Soloman, Englewood, CO

Dean Kathleen L. Harr Nursing Scholarship

Sarah Fugate, Overland Park, KS

Lindsey Unrein, Shawnee, KS

Emery A. Dains Nursing Scholarship

Sarah Fugate, Overland Park, KS

Wilma M. Dains Nursing Scholarship

Alisa Becker, McPherson, KS

Rhianna Becker, Sabetha, KS

Emily Brent, Topeka, KS

Jamie Crockett, Merrillville, IN

Cassidy Eisenbarth, Baileyville, KS

Addison Ellis, Lawrence, KS

Tara Folsom, Lawrence, KS

Mary Allyson Fry, De Kalb, MO

Lexus Gower, Topeka, KS

Gault-Hussey Nursing Scholarship

Lili Gagin, Grayslake, IL

Hannah Green, Ottawa, KS

Catherine Gronniger, Topeka, KS

Caroline Gustafson, Overland Park, KS

Whitney Silkey, Tecumseh, KS

Klemmer Endowed Nursing Scholarship

LaTasha Scales, Hutchinson, KS

Hailey Stapleton, Topeka, KS

Lawrence Gabel Nursing Scholarship

Nicole Haug, Baileyville, KS

Marjorie Groll Nursing Scholarship

Nicole Haug, Baileyville, KS

Mikayla Henderson, Carbondale, KS

Ezekiel Kramer, Bancroft, KS

Grayson Manley, Topeka, KS

Dr. Charles S. & Doris F. Joss Nursing Scholarship

Mikayla Lady, Topeka, KS

Mitchell Lierz, Sabetha, KS

Shannon Maxwell, Auburn, KS

Chloe McMahon, Lenexa, KS

Kohls Family Nursing Scholarship

McKenzie Hartzog, Wichita, KS

Josh Horton, Topeka, KS

Mary B. Storey Medcalf Nursing Scholarship

McKenzie Hartzog, Wichita, KS

Schane/Winans Nursing Scholarship

Chloe McMahon, Lenexa, KS

Jonathan Nye, Topeka, KS

Security Benefit Group Nursing Scholarship

Allissa Houchin, Gypsum, KS

Grayson Manley, Topeka, KS

Casey Pierron, Topeka, KS

Stormont Vail Auxiliary Nursing Scholarship

Josh Horton, Topeka, KS

Roxana Modarres, Lawrence, KS

Stormont Vail Foundation Nursing Scholarship

Breanna Nutt, Dennis, KS

Jonathan Nye, Topeka, KS

Woman’s Club Nursing Scholarship

Casey Pierron, Topeka, KS

30th Anniversary Nursing Scholarship

Cambry Lynch, Lawrence, KS

