GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., February 21, 2017 – Founders Brewing Co. will be partnering with Crown Distributors to expand distribution in Kansas to include the northeast portion of the state. Having first entered the state back in 2013 with distribution to the greater Kansas City area, this most recent expansion will cover the northeast portion of the state in major markets from Salina to Topeka.

“We couldn’t be more proud that we will soon be representing one of the great craft brewers in the country,” said Co-Owner and President of Crown Distributors Mark Ritter. “When we made the decision to get into craft beer years ago, Founders was at the top of our list and we are thrilled to now call them partners.”

Shipments to the territory will begin in March with the retail release taking place on April 1. Founders’ year-round, seasonal and select limited beers will be available in bottles, cans (as applicable) and kegs. Select limited releases may also be available at craft retailers following the release.

“It is very important for us not to just know when it’s the right time to enter a new market but with whom,” said Founders’ Vice President of Wholesaler Development, Michael Bell, “We have always known that Crown Distributors was the right fit for our business and we hope we will be a complement to their excellent portfolio.”

To see all of the states in which Founders is available, as well as review information on the Founders lineup and release calendar, visit foundersbrewing.com