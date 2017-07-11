Free Drive-Thru Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, July 15th

Topeka, KS – On Saturday, July 15, 2017, the Community Collaborative on Chronic Pain is hosting a Drive-Thru Drug Take Back Day at the Kansas Expocentre from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon in Parking Lots 1 and 2 (north lots by Heritage Hall). This event is a collaboration between a number of local agencies and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a safe way to dispose of unused, expired, or unneeded medications from medicine cabinets and other places in your home.

This DRIVE-THRU event will provide safe disposal, free of charge, with no questions asked.

Those attending the event should enter from the west off of Western Avenue via 21st Street.

Items accepted include: Tablets, capsules and patches

All medication collected will be deactivated using the Deterra drug deactivation system, which is biodegradable and environmentally friendly.

The following agencies have partnered for this event: Stormont Vail Health, St. Francis Health, Valeo Behavioral Health Care, Family Service and Guidance Center, GraceMed Health Clinic, Inc., Prevention and Recovery Services (PARS), Kansas Family Partnership, Inc., Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), DCCCA, Kansas Foundation for Medical Care, and Sunflower Foundation.

The following organizations are also helping support this event: Washburn University School of Nursing, Shawnee County Health Department’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), Genoa, a Qol Healthcare Company, Keep America Beautiful of Topeka/Shawnee County, University of Kansas School of Pharmacy, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee County Solid Waste, and Kansas Expocentre.

Funding from the Sunflower Foundation has made this event possible.