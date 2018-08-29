From Life to the Page

YOU CAN HEAR IT in their voices. Though they may not say it in so many words, each one of these newly minted authors makes it abundantly clear that the foundation of success—regardless of the endeavor—is to be passionate about what you’re doing. Doug Sterbenz—public speaker and a former Westar COO; Julie Castaneda—owner of Dog Day Afternoons; and Greg Gathers— founder and president of Custom Tree Care, all have a love for what they do. And all three now have a book with their name printed on it.

But what reason do a former-utility- executive-turned-speaker, the owner of a pet care business, and the CEO of a tree removal company have for writing a book?

In short, the desire to share their experience and passions with others.

LEADERSHIP THROUGH PRESENCE

“As a public speaker, I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say, ‘I love the concept of your speech. Where can I take a deeper dive?’” explained Sterbenz.

A book, Sterbenz said, is his way of expanding upon the knowledge that he shares in a typical 45- to 50-minute speech. The lessons therein focus around leadership—specifically how to become a better leader—which Sterbenz acquired in no small part from serving as the chief }operating officer of Westar Energy. What Sterbenz has learned over the years, both from experience and from his executive coach, Paul Heagen, is that strong leadership requires one thing above all: Presence.