

(Topeka, Kansas, Aug. 6, 2018) – Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Jorge Uribe, M.D., has joined our medical team and will practice as a general and trauma surgeon, bilingual in Spanish and English.

Becoming a doctor was an easy choice for Uribe as he comes from a long line of physicians.

“There are probably 20 doctors in my family,” Uribe said. “I grew up spending time at the nurses’ station while my father did his rounds. This lifestyle was engrained in me.”

Dr. Uribe received his medical degree at the Universidad Centroccidental Lisandro Alvarado, Barquisimeto, Venezuela, in 2009. He worked as a fellow in both breast surgery and pediatric surgery at Hospital Jesus Maria Casal Ramos, Acarigua, Venezuela, in 2010. He completed his surgery research fellowship and his general surgery residency at the Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2015 and 2018.

Dr. Uribe has a particular interest in abdominal wall reconstructions and complex hernia cases. He says that people put off surgery for these conditions because they’re not often viewed as life-threatening.

“When it comes to pain, I don’t want my patients to sacrifice their quality of life,” Uribe said. “I enjoy being able to help people feel better because of my intervention.”

Dr. Uribe enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife, a rheumatologist joining Stormont Vail later this month, and his young son. He enjoys traveling and experiencing other cultures.

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has been serving the health care needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. It is composed of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 400 providers, which includes over 250 physicians. Nearly 5,000 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and 10 regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by being a national leader in providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient integrated care through collaboration that results in a healthier community.

