Glenda Duboise named Community Engagement Coordinator for Heartland Visioning

The Greater Topeka Partnership has hired Glenda DuBoise as the Community Engagement Coordinator for Heartland Visioning.

“We’re excited to have Glenda on our team,” Kayla Bitler, Strategic Coordinator for Momentum 2022 said. “She brings a level of experience and grace that will take this organization and our community as a whole to new heights.”

Ms. DuBoise joins Heartland Visioning with a wealth of experience in community engagement, serving most recently as the Regional Community Organizer for Communities Creating Opportunity and as the President and Interim Executive Director for SCL Health/Marian Clinic of Topeka.

“Glenda’s talents and experience will lend themselves perfectly to the mission of Heartland Visioning,” said Matt Pivarnik, President and CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership. “She has a strong background and voice in the Topeka community and we’re thrilled to have her on board.”

As the Community Engagement Coordinator for Heartland Visioning, Ms. DuBoise will be responsible for convening community members and stakeholders for the accomplishment of specific Momentum 2022 objectives assigned to Heartland Visioning.

“The importance of the role of Community Engagement Coordinator for Heartland Visioning cannot be understated,” said Larry Wolgast, Mayor of Topeka. “Momentum 2022 is vital to the future of Topeka and Shawnee County, and I know Glenda will excel in her new role.”