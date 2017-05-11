Glow Green for Mental Health while cruising MOTO in NOTO

North Topeka, May 10, 2017 — Make sure that you make your way to the North Topeka (NOTO) Arts District on the evening of Friday, May 19th. We’ve got two special reasons why you should join us.

MOTO in NOTO Cruise Night is happening. Hosted by Jona & John Rupnicki owners of the J&J Gallery Bar at 917 N. Kansas Ave, MOTO in NOTO features classic cars and motorcycles displayed in the 800 & 900 blocks of North Kansas Avenue. Can’t make it the 19th? MOTO in NOTO happens every third Friday of the month, from April through September.

It’s about getting together for the love of motorcycles, & cruising to look cool! Come down to Historic North Topeka to enjoy a unique fun night in NOTO. The band Chance Encounter will play at J&J’s, starting at 7pm. For more information, please contact Jona Rupnicki at (785) 581-0689.

And please join Valeo Behavioral Health Care and the Creations of Hope Gallery as they “Glow Green for Mental Health Awareness” in the NOTO Arts District, 909 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka KS, on Friday May 19th, 5-8pm. You are invited to wear green in support of May as Mental Health Month and stroll the streets of the NOTO Arts District.

The evening will include free green glow sticks to celebrate Mental Health Awareness, a scavenger hunt and raffle prizes, Artwork from the Valeo Creations of Hope permanent collection on display in stores throughout NOTO. The Creations of Hope Gallery will be open late, and you can find information about Valeo Behavioral Health Care at the gallery. For more information, contact acopphasty@valeotopeka.org, 785-342-7232

The North Topeka Arts District has been featured in the New York Times and highly acclaimed by the National Endowment for the Arts Chairman. Located near the Kansas River at the north end of the city’s downtown corridor, the NOTO Arts District features some of Topeka’s most historic buildings, which have been transformed into studios, galleries, and antique stores for entrepreneurial artists.

For more information, contact the NOTO Arts Center at 785-408-8996