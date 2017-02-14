Go Modern Expands Service Offerings to Include Banners and Event Signage

Go Modern, an Advisors Excel company focusing on serving creative firms, advertising agencies and businesses to provide print, promotional products, apparel and fulfillment for marketing and branding campaigns, direct mail campaigns, special events and product launches, has recently acquired More Than Banners, a Topeka company specializing in producing large-format banners and event signs.

Dean Norton, owner of More Than Banners, will join the growing team at Go Modern as the Manager of Research and Development.

“The ability to print large-format banners and signs allows us to fully serve the business and creative community,” said Mike Miller, Go Modern CEO. “We are thrilled to bring Dean on to the team and utilize his more than 29 years of experience in the printing industry.”

Advisors Excel purchased the Go Modern printing company in 2015 and relocated it to Topeka from Valparaiso, Indiana. The company now resides in a 14,500-square-foot facility that previously housed Boater’s World. The addition of Norton brings Go Modern’s number of employees to 16.

About Advisors Excel:

Advisors Excel was founded in 2005 by David Callanan, Cody Foster and Derek Thompson to bring unparalleled service to independent financial professionals while supporting every aspect of their business. Advisors Excel provides access to proprietary products, unequaled training, powerful marketing and lead generation support, as well as a culture in which many of the nation’s top independent financial professionals continually refine their skills to better serve their valued clients. Through this holistic approach, Adviso