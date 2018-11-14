Going Global To Stay Local: Custom Dredge Works

Some Topeka businesses have been able to stay local, because they have gone global.

Warehouse 414 and Custom Dredge Works are using the global market to grow beyond what the local market can support. The result of their expanding reach brings money from around the world back home, giving Topeka’s economy a broader opportunity to thrive.

Custom Dredge Works

Custom Dredge Works (CDW) is another local-global success story. The company is an arm of the business Midwestern Metals, which started in 1982. Company president CJ Jones moved into the specialty dredge building business in the early 2000s.