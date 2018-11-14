Going Global To Stay Local: Warehouse 414

She tried selling her products online on her own for a while but could not create the reach of an established online retailer like First Dibbs. When she discovered several years later that one of the shop owners she had helped get a start in Kansas City had become a First Dibbs dealer, she decided to try again.

“I figured they could no longer say they were not in my area,” Grandmontagne said.

This time, her application was accepted. She became a First Dibbs dealer in 2015, and since then her business

has taken off. Items from the warehouse that she started to fill in the 1990s are now sold and shipped all over the world to places like Japan, England, France, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

“First Dibbs made selling globally so much easier than doing it on my own,” Grandmontagne said.