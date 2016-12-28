GraceMed prepares for capital campaign to build new clinic in Topeka

TOPEKA, KS – GraceMed, Topeka’s new nonprofit community healthcare provider, will soon launch a capital campaign to build a larger clinic which will replace its Capitol Family Clinic currently located at 1615 S.W. 8th Ave.

An agreement to purchase the former Dillon’s grocery store at 1400 Huntoon as the site of the new clinic is currently being negotiated. Renovation plans are being developed through the Schwerdt Design Group in Topeka.

The nearly 24,000 square foot facility will permit GraceMed to see more patients as they move toward their goal of expanding their patient base in Topeka from 5,000 to 25,000 in five years. The plan calls for 24 primary care exam rooms and an expansion of their services to include dentistry, optometry and behavioral health. An in-clinic pharmacy will also be added.

“This is the first and most important step to both expand and add healthcare services for more of the 50,000 Topekans who are medically underserved,” said Alice Weingartner, GraceMed’s Director of Community Development. “We’re also very excited to bring new services to enhance community life in a neighborhood that needs access to high quality, affordable health care.”

In addition to revitalizing the vacant grocery store, GraceMed is expected to attract other healthrelated businesses to occupy the immediately adjoining property and create a new nexus of community life in the area. The $2.1 million capital campaign, set to get underway early in 2017, will be called “Project Wellspring” for the ongoing, rejuvenating impact GraceMed’s presence is expected to have on the health of families and the quality of life in Topeka.

“The reality is that the majority of uninsured and underinsured residents in Greater Topeka are not being adequately served by available community health resources,” said Dave Sanford, GraceMed CEO. “Expanding our capacity in Topeka means healthier families and a healthier workforce. It also provides a more viable alternative to people using the emergency room for primary care. We’ve had a great reception in Topeka, and we are confident the community will help us grow our capacity to serve underserved residents.”

The nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center assumed the management of Topeka’s two community health clinics earlier this year. The second location, GraceMed’s Highland Park Family Clinic is located at 2025 SE California.

Founded in 1979 as a healthcare ministry of the United Methodist Church, GraceMed now provides care for one of every five community health center patients in the state. Administrative offices are located at 1122 N. Topeka in Wichita. For more information, please contact Dave Sanford, Chief Executive Officer at 316/866-2001 or dsanford@gracemed.org.