Graduation of Inaugural Topeka Chapter of Girls Who Code Clubs

Throughout the fall semester, FHLBank employees volunteered their time to lead two groups of local young women in Topeka’s first Girls Who Code Clubs. Girls Who Code is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology. The two local groups met at the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library and consisted of one middle school club from Robinson Middle School and one high school club with students from Topeka West, Topeka High and Highland Park high schools.

Advancing diversity and inclusion is important to FHLBank. Additionally, FHLBank’s mission is to make a difference by helping our members build their communities. The Girls Who Code clubs allow us to do both by closing the gender gap in technology and by aligning with Topeka’s Momentum 2022 initiative of developing homegrown talent.

Ceremony Details:

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 19 | Check in at 6 p.m., ceremony from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: FHLBank Topeka | 1 SW Security Benefit Pl, Suite 100

WHAT: Cake and punch will be served, and each graduate will receive a certificate.

Each club chose a specific project selected by the participants. The middle school club created a web-based game that focuses on how to take care of pets. They worked together to create a project plan, split the coding work, test the code and merge the components together. The high school club focused on human rights and developed a website with an education section, a communication section with a poll and hotline and a movie and book recommendation section.



FHLBank Topeka is one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks that provides liquidity and funding to its 738 member banks, credit unions and insurance companies in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. FHLBank Topeka has been in Topeka since its creation in 1932 and is building a new headquarters at 500 SW Wanamaker Road.