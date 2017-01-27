Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce’s military relations council announces first luncheon of 2017

Topeka, KS, January 27, 2017– After hosting a sold out inaugural luncheon in October of 2016, the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce’s Military Relations Council is privileged to announce its first quarterly luncheon of 2017. The MRC’s mission is to raise awareness and appreciation between our military and civilian sectors so that Topeka will truly be a Community which values its military installations and service men and women, active and veteran, as integral parts of our local economy and culture.

The public is invited to join the Chamber and the MRC on February 8 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, Sunflower Ballroom. The council will recognize the six recipients of the 2017 Armed Forces Personnel of the Year Award and learn from keynote speaker Lt. Colonel Dan Skoda, 190th Air Refueling Wing, about the challenges and opportunities facing military men and women returning from deployment.

“All of us have benefited in some way from the many sacrifices made by those who have served our nation in the military,” said Scott Gales, MRC Chair. “The Military Relations Council creates an opportunity for our community to show that we honor their sacrifice and appreciate the important role they continue to play in our lives.”

Tickets to the luncheon are currently on sale through the Chamber’s website, topekachamber.org. Active duty military and veteran tickets are $30 and non-military attendees can purchase a ticket for $40. Purchasers also have an opportunity to buy lunch for a veteran in appreciation for their service at $30 through the Chamber’s website.

Thank you to the Military Relations Council sponsor, AT&T.