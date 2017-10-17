Greater Topeka Partnership Hires Vice President of Communications

TOPEKA, Kansas – The newly organized Greater Topeka Partnership, a 501c6 comprised of the city’s economic development organizations with the goal of advancing the communities strategic initiatives and making Topeka and Shawnee County a better place to live, work, and play has made its first hire.

Amy McCarter joined the organization on Oct. 16, 2017, and is tasked with leading communications, public and media relations for the partnership. Amy comes to the organization from the Topeka Police Department where she was the Media/Public Relations Specialist. As early as two months ago, Amy had dual roles as she was also Interim Director of Communications and Media Relations for the City of Topeka.

“The hiring process was very rigorous comprising of detailed examples of media work and multiple interviews.” Said Brett Oetting, President of Visit Topeka and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “We had multiple candidates that could have excelled at this job but Amy continued to be the frontrunner through the entire process and we are ecstatic to have her joining our team.”