Greater Topeka Partnership Selects Executive Director for Leadership Greater Topeka Program

TOPEKA, Kansas – The newly organized Greater Topeka Partnership, a 501c6 comprised of the city’s economic development organizations with the goal of advancing the communities strategic initiatives and making Topeka and Shawnee County a better place to live, work, and play has selected an Executive Director for its Leadership Greater Topeka program.

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield began October 12 as Executive Director for Leadership Greater Topeka. Within this role, Cuevas-Stubblefield is directing and managing the annual Leadership Greater Topeka program, as well as facilitating ongoing alumni initiatives. She had served as director of marketing and membership at Downtown Topeka Inc. and will continue to provide support to the organization as she expands her role within the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Matt Pivarnik, President & CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership, declares “I am thrilled that Michelle is taking on this crucial leadership role. Michelle is a recognized leader in our community and has held many integral roles including serving on the boards of EMBD, Heartland Visioning, and the Latino Leadership Collaborative of Kansas. With our volunteer leaders’ and Michelle’s expertise, Leadership Greater Topeka’s rich impact and history in our region is in good hands.”

Leadership Greater Topeka brings together a broad cross section of both acknowledged and aspiring leaders from every corner of the community for an annual community leadership training course. The goals are to challenge and motivate traditional and non-traditional leaders by teaching adaptive leadership competencies through information, dialogue and hands-on experience so participants are better prepared to strengthen and transform our community. In place since 1984, Leadership Greater Topeka has more than 1,000 alumni with nearly 70% still living and active in the Topeka area.

Vince Frye, President of Downtown Topeka, Inc., expressed his confidence in CuevasStubblefield, “I am very pleased that Michelle has added the Executive Director of Leadership Greater Topeka to her responsibilities. She is well connected throughout the community and is a graduate of both the Leadership Topeka and Leadership Kansas programs.”