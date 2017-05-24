HCCI Board appoints Marilyn Stanley as Executive Director

Marilyn Stanley has been appointed Executive Director of Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. (HCCI). In making the announcement, Robb Cummings, HCCI Board Chair, said, “The board appointed Marilyn as an interim director in December 2016 and the board continues to be very impressed with her leadership during this transition period. We strongly feel Marilyn is the right person to lead Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc.”

Cummings said Stanley joined the HCCI staff 18 years ago in May 1999 and she comes to the Executive Director’s position with high credentials having served as a certified counselor for nine years and having rotated through all administrative positions at HCCI including work as the Chief Operating Officer since 2008.

Cummings said, “Marilyn has launched major initiatives since January 2017 to implement consumer credit counseling by video-conferencing through partnerships with the Lyon County Extension office in Emporia and the Manhattan Public Library.” Cummings said Stanley has also facilitated new contract work for HCCI through a Rural Home Loan packaging service benefitting small Kansas communities statewide and as a representative payee for clients of Crosswinds, a counseling and wellness clinic in Emporia.

Stanley said, “My husband, Eric, and I have four children so we understand the financial challenges working families face when they are trying to stretch paychecks to meet monthly bills and also save for the future.” She said, “Some agencies advertise nationwide that they can fix credit problems with a quick phone call, but HCCI prides itself on being a local, nonprofit agency that Kansas residents can trust to help find long-term financial solutions through consistent budgeting and credit building.”

Stanley and her husband are long-time Topeka residents. She recently served as a council member for Entrepreneurial and Minority Business Development, a division of Go Topeka. Stanley is a council member for Topeka USD 501 Family, Community, and Consumer Science faculty that implement the district’s Pathways financial literacy curriculum and monitor how the material presented relates to future job opportunities. She is HCCI’s representative to business leaders, to city staff and to United Way agencies in Emporia, Junction City, Lawrence, Manhattan, Olathe and Topeka.