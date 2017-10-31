HEALTHTECH AND SECURITY: SHARING AND SAFEGUARDING PATIENT DATA

Empirical data confirms that the healthcare sector should be paying more attention to security-related risks, not less. Over the last three years, cybercriminals have been increasingly shifting their focus to the healthcare sector.

Cybercriminals Have Been Increasingly Shifting Their Focus to the

Healthcare Sector

Report Highlights:

Lower revenue, higher costs, and increased regulation are challenging enough for any business and these trends are made even worse in the healthcare sector.

In the healthcare sector, data is the primary driver behind current technology investments: how to safeguard it, share it, manage it and mine it.

Safeguarding patient data may be a regulatory requirement – but when it creates friction in the workflow of providing patient care users are unhappy.

The total number of publicly disclosed data breaches in the healthcare sector increased nearly fourfold between 2015 and 2016

Download and read the full report

Register for FREE Cybersecurity Awareness Training

from Dynamic Computer Solutions –

an authorized partner with ESET endpoint security

Dynamic Computer Solutions of Topeka, Inc.

2214 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka KS 66604

Phone: 785-354-7000 – E-Mail: info@dcstopeka.com

http://www.dcstopeka.com/