Topeka, KS December 4th, 2017 – Jake Schmidtlein, General Manager for Heartland Park Topeka, announced today at the facility that the company will officially be changing its name to “Heartland Motorsports Park” effective immediately. As part of the rebranding, the organization has also unveiled a new logo and redesign of its website.

Schmidtlein explained that the new name would reflect the evolving focus and standards of the company, adding, “As we continue to grow and improve Heartland Motorsports Park we want our name and logo to emphasize our position as one of the premier motorsports facilities in the United States.”

Heartland Park Topeka, first opened in 1989, and features a championship NHRA-sanctioned 1/4 -mile drag strip, four-level sponsor suite tower, a newly surfaced 2.5 -mile road course with four different configurations, a 3/8 -mile banked clay oval, a 22 -acre asphalt pad for autocross and drifting events and a new motocross track. The paddock area provides access to private garages, asphalt parking and access roads as well as grass parking and camping areas that can be utilized for car shows, swap meets and other large footprint events.

Heartland Park Topeka’s branding will continue under “Heartland Motorsports Park” and stand out as one of the world’s finest, multi-purpose racing and entertainment destinations. Located in Topeka, KS, the facility covers approximately 650 acres and provides ample room for its many racing and motorsports venues.

2018 will mark the third season of ownership of the facility for Shelby LLC. Since taking over at the beginning of 2016, the property has seen dramatic improvements for participant and fan amenities. Chris Payne, principal owner of Shelby LLC shared some of his vision for the facility. “The ability to change the name comes at a time when we’ve seen tremendous growth for the facility over the past two seasons, and are really just getting started. We’ve experienced great support from the city of Topeka and the State of Kansas, and welcomed tens of thousands of participants and spectators from neighboring states of Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado and Oklahoma. We have a lot of great new promotions ahead for the and look forward to an exciting 2018 season.”