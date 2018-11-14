“Think of it like this, it is vertical real estate. The “penthouse” on the top of the tower leases for more money than the space below because it has a better “view” and can serve more people,” Nall said.

With the help of his dad and his two brothers, Nall was able to purchase several other towers. He purchased them in bundles, hoping to get at least one in the group that would be in an ideal location to lease space out to cell phone companies or anyone who had an FCC license that would need a tower to communicate.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

Soon after Nall started his new business, Heartland Towers, Inc., the company he was working for in Kansas City closed its office, leaving the tower business as his sole source of income.

“Thank God for McDonald’s dollar menu or I would have starved to death!” Nall laughed.

Because of the lack of funds in those early years, Nall did the majority of the grunt work on the towers he purchased himself. He had to contend with back taxes, utilities, weed control, on-going maintenance and scrap metal thieves.

“The first years were real tough,” Nall said. “Weed control is terrible. If you don’t take care of a tower site for a season, it gets to be very overgrown. I still have the tennis shoes that are stained blue from the dye in the chemicals I used to spray the weeds.”