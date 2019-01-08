HEARTLAND VISIONING REFRESHED

Topeka, KS, January 8, 2019– Heartland Visioning will be transitioning from being held monthly to being held on a quarterly basis with a community living room concept. The first Heartland Visioning will be the Diversity on Boards Summit on Friday, February 8, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library. The guest speaker and facilitator will be Dr. Susan Wilson, vice chancellor, diversity & inclusion, UMKC. This summit is a collective effort of the Heartland Visioning Diversity & Inclusion Network Team and the Momentum 2022 Community Engagement Pride and Service Work Group. It addresses the Momentum 2022 Objective to Create a Strong and Diverse Community.

The remaining quarterly meeting topics will be determined by a taskforce of community leaders and community members for a “Community Living Room” concept. Each meeting will be brought to you and hosted by Heartland Visioning. They will be open and relevant with expert and educational speakers at each event. The future meetings will take place in May, August and November 2019, the specific dates to be announced.

Each meeting will be broken into three periods of time. First attendees will hear from top rated speakers then they will receive the latest update on Momentum 2022 and followed by discussions about the topic that the speaker addressed. The Heartland Visioning Network Teams will transition to Momentum 2022 Work Groups, the East Topeka Council and the Topeka & Shawnee County Riverfront.