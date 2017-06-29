Roaring Rat Films latest zombie-thriller movies – “Zombie Beauty Pageant” and “Zombie, Kansas” – are finished and ready for their zombie-hungry audiences. “Zombie, Kansas” is set in the fall of 2017 and shows how the zombie apocalypse begins and “Zombie Beauty Pageant” is ten years later in 2027 in the aftermath of the world-ravaging Z-Wars.

The company has set up a campaign through Indiegogo.com to help raise the money to pay an iTunes

aggregator to get these movies on iTunes.